Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Face Mask Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical face mask market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 26% during the period 2019-2025. The global medical face mask market size is expected to reach a staggering volume of over 52 billion units by the end of 2020 due to the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to stabilize in 2021, reaching 29 billion units by 2025. The growth is mainly due to the rising prevalence of several acute and chronic respiratory diseases across the globe. It is expected that patients, as well as healthcare professionals, continue to demand advanced medical face to treat and prevent acute & chronic diseases. The emergence of pandemics, such as COVID-19, will drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the introduction of 3-D printed medical masks with accuracy and improved safety and efficacy in recent years is also likely to drive future market growth across the globe.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the medical face mask market during the forecast period:
The study considers the present scenario of the medical face mask market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The global medical face mask market share is fragmented and is highly competitive and dynamic. The presence of several global, regional, and local vendors offers a diverse range of surgical and respirator medical face masks to end-users. Approximately 400 vendors are offering a wide array of medical face masks worldwide. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the number of companies manufacturing these has increased exponentially, especially in China. China has become the largest manufacturing hub, and around 50% of the global production is from China alone. Strategic partnerships, capacity expansion, and differentiated products have fuelled the growth in recent years. New product launches, capacity expansion, collaborations are expected to be crucial for companies to maintain revenue growth in the coming years.
Key Questions Answered?
1. What is the market size and CAGR of the medical face mask market in 2020?
2. Which market segment is expected to lead in the medical mask industry during the forecast period?
3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints impacting the growth of the surgical face masks market?
4. Who are the key market players, and what is the growth projection of the 3M face mask market share?
5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the North America medical face mask market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Covid-19 Impact On Global Medical Face Masks Market
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
10 Market Growth Enablers
11 Market Restraints
12 Market Landscape
13 Product
14 Surgical Masks
15 Respirator Masks
16 End-User
17 Geography
18 Europe
19 North America
20 APAC
21 Latin America
22 Middle East & Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
24 Key Company Profiles
24.1 3M
24.2 Honeywell
24.3 Kimberly-Clark
24.4 Owens & Minor
24.5 Cardinal Health
24.6 Prestige Ameritech
24.7 Mlnlycke Health Care
25 Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 Adventa Health
25.2 AERO PRO
25.3 Akzenta International
25.4 Alpha Pro Tech
25.5 Ansell
25.6 Asid Bonz
25.7 B. Braun Melsungen
25.8 BERNER International
25.9 BESCO Medical
25.10 Biotron Medical Innovatec
25.11 Body Products
25.12 BSN medical
25.13 CEABIS
25.14 ClearMask
25.15 COMED
25.16 Crosstex International
25.17 DACH Schutzbekleidung
25.18 Demophorius Healthcare
25.19 Dynarex
25.20 ERENLER MEDKAL
25.21 Franz Mensch
25.22 Fujian Jusun Group
25.23 Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies
25.24 GreenLine
25.25 HONG KONG MEDI CO
25.26 HO CHENG SAFETY ENTERPRISE
25.27 Hubei YJT Technology
25.28 Intco Medical
25.29 Kowa Company
25.30 Keystone
25.31 Leaflife Technology
25.32 Leboo Healthcare Products
25.33 Louis M. Gerson
25.34 Makrite
25.35 Med-Con
25.36 medibase
25.37 Medicom
25.38 Medi Dent Disposable International
25.39 Medline Industries
25.40 Mexpo International
25.41 Moldex
25.42 Narang Medical
25.43 Neomedic
25.44 Pidegree Industrial
25.45 RAYS
25.46 Rizhao Sanqi Medical & Health Products
25.47 Safe'N'Clear
25.48 Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing
25.49 Shanghai Lanhine Industrial Development
25.50 Sterimed
25.51 TROGE MEDICAL
25.52 Trimpeks
25.53 Wujiang Evergreen EX/IM
25.54 Yeakn Protecting Products
26 Report Summary
27 Quantitative Summary
28 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/de4axk
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
