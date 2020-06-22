HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne has delivered the 600th Boost Motor and the 600th Divert and Attitude Control System (DACS) for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) weapon system, one of the nation’s primary defenses against short-, medium-, and intermediate-range missiles.



“I am proud of our team’s vital role on this important program,” said Eileen Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “Over the past two years they have successfully transferred production from our Sacramento, California site, supported the Missile Defense Agency’s successful THAAD flight test, and delivered the 600th Boost Motor and 600th Divert and Attitude Control System.”

A land-based element of the Missile Defense Agency’s Missile Defense system, built by prime contractor Lockheed Martin, THAAD shields deployed U.S. and allied forces and critical infrastructure from missile attacks. The system has a 100% success rate in intercept tests – 16 intercepts in 16 tests – since production began.

The THAAD solid rocket boost motor is now manufactured at Aerojet Rocketdyne’s rapidly growing facilities in Huntsville, Alabama and Camden, Arkansas. The DACS, a highly-responsive thruster system that keeps THAAD’s kinetic kill vehicle on target during the latter stages of an intercept, is manufactured in the company’s Los Angeles, California facility.

