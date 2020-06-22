PHOENIX, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America, the leading ingredients and supply-chain event for the health and nutrition industry, is pleased to announce entries are now open for the NEXTY Awards at SupplySide West in 2020. The show launched the awards program in 2019 to recognize innovation, inspiration and integrity across a range of finished product categories from condition-specific supplements and nutrient delivery innovation to functional food & beverage and brand storytelling.



The NEXTY Awards at SupplySide West are an evolution of the highly regarded NEXTY Award program at Natural Products Expo. NEXTY Awards are the premiere recognition of excellence in the natural products industry. Winning products represent what’s next in wellness trends, in solving today’s health and sustainability problems, in ingredient innovation, in packaging, in condition management, in supply chain growth and transparency, and in health impact.

Entry submission is open until August 17, 2020 for the following categories:

Best Allergen-Free Product

Best Brand Storytelling on New Product

Best Clean Label Food/Beverage

Best Condition-Specific Supplement

Best Digestive Health Product

Best Functional Food/Beverage

Best Life Stage Specific Supplement

Best Multivitamin

Best Nutrient Delivery Innovation

Best Product for Pet/Animal Health

Best Sports Nutrition Food/Beverage

Best Sports Nutrition Supplement

Best Supply Chain Partnership

Entries are judged based on innovation, inspiration and integrity by the SupplySide content team and a panel of experts that offer insights into key aspects of product development. Finalists will be announced September 9, 2020.

NEXTY Awards will be presented to winners at the SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America show, held October 27-30, 2020 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Winners will receive unprecedented exposure to the SupplySide and Natural Products Insider and Food & Beverage Insider content teams and unique recognition at the event. The SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America 2020 event is still scheduled to occur with increased health & safety precautions. Learn more about onsite precautions at this year’s event.

A detailed list of criteria, frequently asked questions and 2019 winners can be found online .

Produced by Informa Markets, SupplySide West 2020 showcases top ingredients and technologies that will fuel growth and drive trends in dietary supplements, foods, beverages and sports nutrition products. SupplySide West is co-located with Food ingredients North America (FiNA) for a combined event that serves large food and beverage brands as well as the fast growing natural, organic and functional food & beverage companies that are driving significant growth in the market.

For more information about the SupplySide shows visit supplysideshow.com and follow the latest updates on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About SupplySide West:

Hosted by Informa Markets, this annual tradeshow and conference was named to Trade Show News Network’s list of top 250 tradeshows in the United States. SupplySide West is all about the exploration, discovery, innovation and marketing strategy around the development of finished consumer goods that drive the global business economy. The SupplySide West 2020 show will be held October 27-30 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The SupplySide East 2021 show will be held April 13-14 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

