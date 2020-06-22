Boston, MA, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announced today that Cindi Giglio has joined its legal function as Associate General Counsel, with primary responsibility for Retail and Commercial & Industrial transactions in North America. Meanwhile, Corporate Counsel Ben Olushola takes on an expanded role as Associate General Counsel for the enterprise, and continues to serve as lead counsel for Gordon Brothers’ International business from his current base in London.

Giglio will serve as front-line transactional counsel, advising on legal strategy, transaction structuring and negotiation for Gordon Brothers in North America. She brings over 15 years of experience in the areas of corporate restructuring and insolvency, with a primary focus on retail business clients facing financial distress, and deep experience in both transactional work and bankruptcy litigation.

Since joining Gordon Brothers in 2019, Olushola has operated as front-line transactional and corporate counsel for Gordon Brothers’ international business. He has over 10 years’ experience of cross-border restructuring and insolvency matters including distressed corporate M&A, pre-pack insolvency transactions, corporate financial restructurings, and formal insolvencies.

“I am thrilled to welcome Cindi to our legal team,” said General Counsel Leslie Zmugg. “Her extensive experience in restructuring and insolvency, especially in the retail sector, will be a tremendous asset to both our company and our clients. I’m also excited for Ben’s expanded role in our International business. He is ideally suited for this position as we continue to grow our business around the globe.”

Giglio is a recipient of numerous accolades from respected industry organizations and publications, most recently named among 2020’s “Notable Women in Law” by Crain’s New York Business. Prior to joining Gordon Brothers, Giglio was a Partner at the global law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, where she helped lead the firm’s Insolvency and Restructuring practice.

“I am incredibly excited to be part of the Gordon Brothers team,” said Giglio. “Throughout my career I have counseled clients through change and challenge, so it is especially rewarding to be joining a company as respected in our industry as Gordon Brothers.”

Before joining Gordon Brothers, Olushola was head of legal for a privately-owned special situations asset manager and investment company, and previously spent five years as Managing Associate in the global law firm Linklaters LLP’s restructuring and insolvency practice.

In addition, the Gordon Brothers legal team continues to support enterprise growth and is seeking another U.S.-based attorney to join the department.

