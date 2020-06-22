New York, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Power Factor Controller Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015557/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automatic power factor controller market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of software to analyse suitable power factor requirements and government regulations on energy consumption. In addition, upgrading industrial facilities to improve energy efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automatic power factor controller market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscape.



The automatic power factor controller market is segmented as below:



By Product

• Active power factor controller

• Passive power factor controller



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing use of pic microcontrollers in automatic power factor controllers as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic power factor controller market growth during the next few years. Also, the need for process automation and the use of energy-efficient solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automatic power factor controller market covers the following areas:

• Automatic power factor controller market sizing

• Automatic power factor controller market forecast

• Automatic power factor controller market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015557/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001