London, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The antimicrobial coating helps to keep surfaces pathogen-free by obstructing growth of fungi, bacteria, and other parasites. Antimicrobial coatings provide long-lasting protection against these pathogens and help to keep hygiene in environment. Moreover, antimicrobial coatings are used as sterilizer on medical devices such as catheters, urological tools, and medical electronics to reduce healthcare associated infections. Thus, the growing healthcare associated infections enhance the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market . Furthermore, the growing adoption of antimicrobial coatings by various end users such as food and beverage industries, material manufacturers, and aerospace in order to reduce the chances of microbial contamination is driving the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market.

The antimicrobial coatings market is projected to reach $7.36 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The growth in this market is driven by the factors such as increasing awareness about antimicrobial coatings, increasing adoption of antimicrobial coatings to reduce healthcare associated infections, and growing initiatives and funding from government and private organizations to develop antimicrobial coatings. Further, increased microbial contaminated food recalls and increased use of antimicrobial coating in food packaging to reduce the chances of microbial contamination in packaged food products further drive the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market during forecast period. Moreover, emerging economies such as Latin America, South East Asia, and Africa with low awareness regarding antimicrobial coatings provide significant business opportunities to the players operating in this market.

The global antimicrobial coatings market is mainly segmented by product (metal based coating and organic coating); form (liquid, powder, and aerosol); end user (building & construction, medical and life sciences, healthcare & pharmaceutical, automotive OEM & component, food & beverages, packaging, machinery & equipment, materials, electronics, and other end users), and geography.

The metal-based coating segment commanded the largest share of the overall antimicrobial coatings market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the high adoption of metal based antimicrobial coatings by packaging industry and medical device manufacturers, increasing funding from government and organizations to develop metal based antimicrobial coatings to reduce healthcare associated infections, and increasing demand for antimicrobial coatings in space missions.

The liquid antimicrobial coating segment commanded the largest share of the overall antimicrobial coatings market in 2019, as it is the most preferred form by the end use industries due to its properties such as corrosion resistant and quality finish; and limitations to use powder coatings. However, stringent government regulations related to VOC content may hamper the growth of the liquid antimicrobial coatings market during the forecast period. However, powder coating market is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this market is attributed to increasing adoption of powder coatings by various end users such as material manufactures, automotive OEM and component manufacturers, and others owing to low or zero VOC emission. These coatings are majorly used in metal consuming applications such as automotive and equipment manufacturing due to its properties like scratch resistance, gloss retention, and durable quality finish on the metal parts. In addition, this coating form provides long lasting and high colour-durability benefits at comparatively cheaper cost, which further support the growth of the powder antimicrobial coatings market.

On the basis of end user, the building and construction end user segment commanded the largest share of the overall antimicrobial coatings market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to growing threats of microbial deterioration of building material and rising Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) related microbial contamination. Moreover, growing initiatives taken by organizations to address the issues related with microbial contamination in commercial buildings and construction sector further support the dominance of this segment. However, the medical & life sciences segment is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing healthcare associated risks and growing government initiatives to overcome the healthcare associated infections caused due to the contaminated medical devices.

North America commanded the largest market share the global antimicrobial coatings market in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific. The major share of North America is mainly attributed to the increasing number of contaminated drugs and food recall cases due to microbial contamination and initiatives taken by governments and other organizations against the rising healthcare associated infections. In addition, increasing spending on R&D for advancement in antimicrobial coating is further driving the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market in North America. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly attributed to the rising burden of healthcare associated infections in the developing countries, rising food recalls due to microbial contamination, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and increasing transport associated infections. Moreover, the increasing government funding along with rising initiatives by universities for technological advancements in antimicrobial coating further supports the growth of the Asia Pacific antimicrobial coatings market.

Some of the key players operating in the global antimicrobial coatings market are Akzo Nobel N. V. (The Netherlands), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.), Axalta Coating Systems (U.S.), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), DOW Chemical Company (U.S.), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours (U.S.), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), RPM International Inc. (U.S.), Sciessent LLC (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), and Jotun Group (Norway) among others.

Scope of the report

Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Material

Metal Based Coatings Silver Based Coatings Copper Based Coatings Other Metal Based Coatings

Organic Coatings

Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Form

Liquid Solvent Borne Coatings Water Borne Coatings

Powder

Aerosol

Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by End-User

Building and Construction

Medical and Life Science

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Packaging

Machinery and Equipment

Automotive OEM and Component

Materials

Electronics

Other End Users

Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research.php

