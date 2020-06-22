FINANCIAL RELEASE





SIGNATURE BY GUILLEMOT BROTHERS LIMITED OF AN EXTENSION TO AN AGREEMENT FOR UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA SHARES PURCHASE

London, June 22, 2020 – Guillemot Brothers Limited announces that Guillemot Brothers Limited and a bank have entered today into an extension to an agreement originally dated September 5, 2016 related to the purchase by Guillemot Brothers Limited of 4,000,008 shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA representing as at today’s date c. 3,3% of the share capital of Ubisoft Entertainment SA.

The above-mentioned agreement (as amended) contemplates in particular the financing of this acquisition by such bank and the entry into related hedging agreements, for a period now extended until June 22, 2023. Within this framework, Guillemot Brothers Limited has agreed to a call option whereby Guillemot Brothers Limited has agreed to sell to the bank the Ubisoft Entertainment SA shares subject to such financing and the bank has agreed to a put option whereby the bank has agreed to purchase the shares from Guillemot Brothers Limited. These call and put options are exercisable under certain conditions as provided in such agreement, at the maturity date of the previously mentioned financing, and will be settled either in cash or in shares, at the election of Guillemot Brothers Limited.

The financed shares are pledged for the benefit of the bank who is able to borrow them from Guillemot Brothers Limited under certain conditions provided in the related share pledge agreement.

