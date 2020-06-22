BANNOCKBURN, Ill. and SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With electronic systems expected to reach 50 percent of the total car cost by 2030, electronics companies are of critical importance in the automotive supply chain as a driver of quality and supporting OEM development goals.



To reinforce the importance of quality in process and manufacturing, standardization for supply chain effectiveness, and industry advancement, IPC and the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) renewed their cooperative agreement. As part of the agreement, IPC and AIAG agreed to work closely in the areas of thought leadership, quality and supply chain best practices, and community awareness building. Together, the industry associations will educate the automotive supply chain on compliance requirements, evaluate how IPC standards and AIAG guidelines align and impact both industries, and work together to identify training that builds on professional standards.

“Today’s automobiles contain multiple electronics systems that control or monitor all aspects of the vehicle, and the quality and security of vehicle software and electronics are key requirements to guarantee safety,” said Tracy Riggan, senior director, Solutions, IPC. “The partnership of IPC and AIAG will enable both organizations to share, support and develop standards and education, and participate in industry research.”

“We maintain very close working relationships with industry associations that serve the needs of the automotive industry, and believe IPC will be a key partner in representing the electronics supplier segment,” explained AIAG vice president of member services, Dave Lalain. “We’ve already invited IPC to support our Electronics Advisory Board and are looking forward to their involvement in bringing electronics supplier issues to the forefront.”



Part of the IPC AIAG partnership includes an opportunity for complimentary AIAG membership for direct suppliers to the automotive industry. To complement the supplier tools shared by IPC and AIAG and to help the supply base improve, any direct suppliers with under $20 million in global annual sales are eligible.

