SANTA CLARA, CA, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiEcon, the annual signature event of TiE Silicon Valley, is one of the largest global conferences dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship. TiEcon 2020 will be a virtual event on Sept. 2-3, 2020 from 7:15 a.m. to 12 p.m., featuring Indra Nooyi, the noted former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, as a grand keynote speaker.

Keeping its promise to deliver the best of the best in thought leadership, TiE Silicon Valley is launching “Road to TiEcon” (RTT) events featuring luminaries: Deepak Chopra, M.D., founder, Chopra Foundation & Chopra Global; Vinod Khosla, partner at Khosla Ventures; and Amitabh Kant, CEO at NITI Aayog India.

A not-for-profit organization with 27 years of success in fostering entrepreneurship, TiE Silicon Valley hosts TiEcon to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem under one roof for C-level executives, investors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. Significant benefits are gained by many TiEcon attendees and companies through extensive networking and mentorship opportunities.

RTT programming consists of an anchor event every month leading up to TiEcon 2020, including industry experts, tech giants, and thought leaders in a myriad of keynotes, panels, and fireside chats. Registration for TiEcon and RTT events is now open at TiEcon.org.

Road to TiEcon - June 24, 2020

Time: 7:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PDT

Keynote by Deepak Chopra, M.D., founder, Chopra Foundation & Chopra Global and Vinod Khosla, partner at Khosla Ventures

Road to TiEcon - July 22, 2020

Time: 7:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PDT

Keynote by Amitabh Kant, CEO at NITI Aayog

TiEcon 2020 - Sept. 2-3, 2020

Time: 7:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PDT

Opening Grand Keynote by Indra Nooyi, former chairman & CEO of PepsiCo

“We certainly did not want to skip our flagship TiEcon event due to the pandemic, so we’re continuing this 27-year tradition as a series of virtual events,” said B.J. Arun, president, TiE Silicon Valley. “This allows our amazing speaker lineup to reach an even wider audience by expanding this premier Silicon Valley event globally, making it accessible to 61 chapters of TiE in 14 countries.”

Learn more and register for the Road to TiEcon events and TiEcon 2020 at TiEcon.org.

About TiE

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1992. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through five pillars: mentoring, networking, education, funding, and incubation. Learn more at tie.org.

About TiE Silicon Valley

TiE Silicon Valley, the founding chapter, is recognized for its intellectual capital and its flagship conference, TiEcon. Learn more at sv.tie.org

