BUENA, N.J., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) (“Teligent” or the “Company”), a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, announced today that it received notice from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) on June 18, 2020 indicating that the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), which requires the Company’s common stock to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. The NASDAQ staff made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was at $1.00 per share or greater for the prior 10 consecutive business days.



NASDAQ had previously notified the Company of its non-compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) on June 5, 2019, following 30 consecutive business days for which the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock did not meet the $1.00 per share minimum requirement.

About Teligent, Inc.

Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market. Learn more on our website www.teligent.com.