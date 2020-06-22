Melbourne, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Global has recently finalised the façade illumination design of its commercial development 1000 La Trobe Docklands, Melbourne.

To be delivered by industry leaders Ramus Illumination, the design will comprise of illuminating light which ignites the southern and eastern office tower façade as VLine trains enter and exit Southern Cross Station at night.

The façade illumination acts as another extension of the multifariously celebrated heritage integrated throughout the Woods Bagot design.

Poly Global Head of Design Ryan Cox said the real estate company is committed to delivering a development which enriches the Melbourne skyline.

“Soon to be the tallest tower in the Digital Harbour precinct and with multi-faceted historical integration 1000 La Trobe is destined to become a landmark within the community. We have mindfully celebrated all that once was at 1000 La Trobe through multiple degrees and the bespoke illumination by Ramus will truly hero that narrative. The illuminative design is completely unique to Melbourne and will become a key identifier for 1000 La Trobe across the city night sky,” he said.

Ramus Illumination Artistic Director Bruce Ramus said ‘Intersection’ articulates the folded form of the Woods Bagot façade, with a simple, elegant, edge-defining design.

“My intention is to mark the moment when the city meets the suburbs, to acknowledge the intersection of future and past in this precinct, and to respond, in real-time, to the visitor’s journeys to and from this city each day.”

The illumination artwork will contribute to Development Victoria and Melbourne City Council Urban Art Strategies.

