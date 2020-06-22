FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) today announced that its Board of Directors approved an executive leadership succession following a deliberate, multi-year succession planning process.



Jack A. Hockema, who has served as Kaiser Aluminum’s Chief Executive Officer since October 2001 and Chairman of the Board of Directors since July 2006, will transition from his position as Chief Executive Officer effective as of July 31, 2020. Keith A. Harvey, a 40-year Kaiser veteran who has served as the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer since December 2015, will succeed Mr. Hockema as President and Chief Executive Officer and will become a member of the Company’s Board of Directors at that time. Mr. Hockema will remain on the Company’s Board of Directors as Executive Chairman, providing the benefit of his experience and leadership to enable a smooth and successful transition.

“Keith has had an integral role in driving our strategy and growth over the years and, as President and Chief Operating Officer, he has played an important leadership role at Kaiser Aluminum, building a strong operational and commercial team and creating a multi-disciplined leadership development program to ensure consistency of our culture and strategic direction. Keith is well respected within the organization, and I am confident in his ability to lead the Company,” said Mr. Hockema.

Alfred E. Osborne, Jr., Kaiser Aluminum’s Lead Independent Director, added, “Kaiser Aluminum has become a highly differentiated, well-respected leader in our industry under Jack’s leadership during the past 20 years and we believe is well positioned for the future. The Board of Directors unanimously elected Keith to be the next Chief Executive Officer, and we look forward to continuing to deliver value to our customers, shareholders and communities under his leadership for years to come.”

Mr. Harvey joined the Company in 1981 as an industrial engineer at the Company’s former rolling mill in West Virginia. He subsequently held positions of increasing responsibility in engineering and sales at several Kaiser Aluminum locations before being named Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Aerospace and General Engineering in 2012 and Executive Vice President – Fabricated Products in 2014. He assumed his current position as President and Chief Operating Officer in 2015. Mr. Harvey holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from West Virginia University.

Company Description

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation and service that have been key components of its culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company’s stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

