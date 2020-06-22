New York, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Submarine Power Cable Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04342791/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on submarine power cable market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing offshore renewable energy installations, increasing inter-country and island connections, and rising global energy demand. In addition, growing offshore renewable energy installations is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The submarine power cable market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The submarine power cable market is segmented as below:



By End-user

• Offshore wind

• Island connection and inter-country

• Offshore oil

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increase in sales of HVDC power cables as one of the prime reasons driving the submarine power cable market growth during the next few years. Also, growing wind power generation capacity and technological developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our submarine power cable market covers the following areas:

• Submarine power cable market sizing

• Submarine power cable market forecast

• Submarine power cable market industry analysis





