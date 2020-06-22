Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceutical/Logistic

Loos, France, Isovital Headquarter, June 22nd 2020. Radiopharma Logistics Group (RLG) ; ISOLIFE - AFNOR ISO 9001-2015 certification successfully renewed for the “organization of transport for radioactive and hazardous materials”.

Following the June 2020 AFAQ audit, Isolife is pleased to announce that is AFAQ ISO 9001 V2015 was successfully renewed for the “organization of transport for radioactive and hazardous materials”.

Fabrice Nibart, Isolife President said: “While the unprecedented COVID crises seems fading at last, I want to take the opportunity of this successful renewal, unique amongst radiopharma logistic companies, to thank our partners and our teams fully dedicated to serve our customers and their patients. In a still quite dynamic nuclear medicine market, Isolife proves again its determination to keep on progressing which is a DNA part of the RLG companies since their formation”.

Radio Pharma Logistics Group (RLG) consists in the following companies: Isovital, Isolife and Isotopes Services International (ISI). The RLG group companies are specialized in the transportation of radiopharmaceuticals and sensitive materials for national and international companies. Since their foundation in 2005, Isovital and Isolife have had a constant and remarkable evolution. At the end of 2017, RLG has expanded in Belgium with Isotopes Services International (ISI) acquisition. In 2019, more than 11,5 million patients received their care thanks to the actions of the RLG companies.

