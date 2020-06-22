TORONTO, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) announces a correction to the payment date for its June 2020 distribution. The press release on June 15, 2020 reported a distribution payment date of July 7, 2020. Due to the statutory holiday in the prior week, the payment date for the June 2020 distribution is July 8, 2020. Unitholders of record as at June 30, 2020 will receive their distribution on July 8, 2020.



RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at March 31, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 222 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

