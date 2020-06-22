NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (“Chembio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CEMI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Chembio and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In April 2020, Chembio’s Dual Path Platform (“DPP”) COVID-19 antibody test was among the first such tests to be granted Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). Then, on June 17, 2020, pre-market, news outlets reported that the FDA had revoked the EUA for Chembio’s DPP antibody test, reportedly citing performance concerns with the test’s accuracy, a determination that its “benefits no longer outweigh its risks”, and “a higher than expected rate of false results.”

On this news, Chembio’s stock price fell $6.04 per share, or 60.83%, to close at $3.89 per share on June 17, 2020.

