CINCINNATI, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio National Financial Services announced today that Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed its ratings for the financial strength of The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation at ‘A3.’ The outlook remains negative.
In its announcement, Moody’s highlights that, “The ratings affirmation of Ohio National and its core life insurance subsidiaries is based on the steps the company has taken to improve its credit profile.” It goes on to note:
“We are pleased that Moody’s highlights our high level of capital adequacy and improved credit profile,” noted Gary T. “Doc” Huffman, CLU, ChFC, Ohio National chairman and chief executive officer. “We are successfully executing our strategy, all while maintaining our long-standing financial strength, and we continue to focus on serving our policyholders first.”
Moody’s outlook for Ohio National reflects their view of the impact of the external environment and our ability to grow the company and manage our annuity risk. In April 2020, Moody’s changed the US life insurance industry outlook to negative. Stated in Moody’s release, “The coronavirus-related economic downturn is creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets” including the life insurance industry.
The ‘A3’ rating is Moody’s seventh-highest rating on a 21-part scale. According to Moody’s, insurers rated ‘A3’ are "upper-medium grade and are subject to low credit risk.”
About Ohio National Financial Services
Since 1909, Ohio National has been committed to helping individuals, families and businesses protect what matters most. Through our network of financial professionals across 49 states (all except New York), the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and through affiliated operations in South America, we provide the insurance products that help our policyholders achieve financial security and independence. As of December 31, 2019, its affiliated companies have $40.5 billion total assets under management. Products are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation. Please explore ohionational.com for more information and for the latest company updates, connect with Ohio National on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
Ohio National Financial Services
Cincinnati, Ohio, UNITED STATES
