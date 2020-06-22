TORONTO, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fintech Select Ltd. (“Fintech Select” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:FTEC) announces that, further to the board of directors’ approval of option grants, the Company has officially granted 3.85 million stock options to purchase common shares of the Company to its directors, officers and specific employees at a price of CDN$0.05 per share for a period of three (3) years. The issuance of the options is subject to all necessary approvals by the TSX Venture Exchange.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Mohammad Abuleil, 905-7520352

President & CEO - Investor@fintechselect.com

About Fintech Select Ltd.

Fintech Select is a provider of robust and disruptive Pre-Paid Card programs and mobile payment solutions. Fintech Select has enabled these core assets, which operate through separate divisions, to work together harmoniously to create a new and ubiquitous environment for consumers and businesses alike. Fintech Select also operates an international call centre that provides fulfillment and customer service support to customers across all of the Company’s platforms. Our mission is to provide customers with choice, convenience and cost-effective ways to facilitate traditional financial transactions.

Follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/FintechSelect

https://twitter.com/fintech_select

https://www.instagram.com/fintechselect

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintechselect/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

