SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Locations, Inc. (OTC: DLOC), a developer of cell tower sites for the 5G revolution, today announced that its application was accepted to perform research on Powder – the future of wireless networking in a city-scale “living laboratory.”



Powder (the Platform for Open Wireless Data-driven Experimental Research) is run by the University of Utah in partnership with Salt Lake City and the Utah Education and Telehealth Network. In addition to state-of-the-art off-the-shelf equipment, Powder will deploy cutting-edge radio hardware and software being developed by the RENEW team lead by Rice University.

Powder-RENEW is part of the National Science Foundation's PAWR program and is funded in part by NSF award CNS-1827940 and the PAWR Industry Consortium.

“This is an interesting opportunity for our company,” said Bill Beifuss, President of Digital Locations. “We will now be able to collaborate with cutting edge 5G companies to learn more about 5G applications under real world conditions. Salt Lake City and New York City are the only two cities in the country the FCC has designated innovation zones to test 5G.”

Mr. Beifuss continued, “5G has the potential to enable new applications, industries, and business models and dramatically improve quality of life around the world that require high data-rate instantaneous communications, low latency, and massive connectivity. We intend to use Powder to learn about new applications and business opportunities in mobile, eHealth, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, smart homes, and the Internet of things (IoT).”

To learn more about the Powder network visit – www.powderwireless.net

About Digital Locations, Inc.

Digital Locations is a developer of cell tower sites for the 5G revolution. 5G wireless networks are expected to be 100 times faster than current 4G LTE networks. This will enable global scale killer applications such as self-driving cars, the Internet of things (IOT), mobile streaming of 4K videos, real-time hologram-based collaboration, and lag-free high definition gaming. To realize this vision, many new 5G broadcast locations are needed because high frequency 5G signals cannot travel farther than 100 meters. It is estimated that more than 1 million new 5G cell towers must be added in the United States alone. To rapidly enter the market, Digital Locations plans to partner or co-develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the demands of 5G networks. Our goal is to become a “landlord” of tomorrow’s wireless communications assets. To learn more about Digital Locations, please visit www.digitallocations.com

