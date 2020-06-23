ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 JUNE 2020 AT 9.00 AM



RESULTS OF ROBIT PLC’S DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE FOR ITS KEY PERSONNEL

The Board of Directors of Robit Plc, at its meeting on 11 June 2020, resolved on a directed share issue to implement the long-term incentive scheme for the company’s key personnel. A maximum of 96 500 new shares were offered in the share issue for subscription to the key personnel.

The Board of Directors of Robit Plc has on 22 June 2020 approved the subscriptions of the directed share issue. The subscription price for the new shares was EUR 1.91 per share. The total amount of subscribed shares was 96 000 corresponding to approximately 0,45 percent of all shares of the company.

The new shares will be entered in the book-entry system maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd and are registered in the book-entry accounts of the subscribers after the new shares have been registered in the Trade Register. The new shares will be registered in the Trade Register, on or about 24 June 2020.

After above-mentioned registrations, the new shares are applied to be admitted to trading on the stock exchange list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd together with the other shares of the company (trading name: ROBIT and ISIN: FI4000150016).

After the subscribed shares have been entered in the Trade Register, the number of shares in the company will be 21 179 900, of which 150 793 shares are held by the company corresponding to approximately 0,71 percent of all shares of the company.

Information about the launch and the terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme for the key personnel of Robit Plc have been published in a stock exchange release on 25 March 2020.

ROBIT PLC

Board of Directors

Further information:

Harri Sjöholm, Chairman

+358 400 622 092

harri.sjoholm@robitgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com