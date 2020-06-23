Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Solutions: Comparative Performance Result Set of Top EHR & Medical Practice Software/Support Vendors - Ambulatory Surgical Centers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
From Q2 2019 through Q1 2020, the electronic medical record, electronic health record, e-Prescribing, Practice Management and e-Health client/user survey investigated 298 EMR vendors utilized 17,930 validated EMR/CPOE/eRX users nationwide for rankings.
852 physicians, clinicians, and specialists, as well as administrative, IT and finance leaders from 662 practices, groups, clinics and facilities participated in the 2020 Ambulatory Surgical Centers EHR survey.
