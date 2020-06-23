TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 11.2020

The chairman of the board of directors, Carsten Knudsen, has informed that he will resign as chairman of the board of directors with immediate effect. Thomas Stegeager Kvorning has therefore been elected as chairman of the board of directors until a new board member has been elected.



An extraordinary general meeting will be convened during July with the purpose of electing Jean Marc Lechene as a new member of the board. It is the expectation that Jean Marc Lechene also will be elected as chairman.

We would like to thank Carsten Knudsen for his contributions to Tresu.





Further questions can be directed to:

Thomas Kvorning, Chairman of the board, Phone: +45 2929 7305