By 2025, Grieg Seafood has an ambition to grow harvest volume to at least 150 000 tonnes, to become a cost leader in all regions where the company operates and to reposition the company along the value chain from being a pure salmon supplier to becoming an innovative partner for selected customers.

Erik Holvik is appointed Chief Commercial Officer of Grieg Seafood ASA to drive the development and execution of the company’s downstream efforts and global commercial strategy. Mr. Holvik will join the Executive Management Team and establish Grieg Seafood’s fully integrated sales and market organization.

Holvik has a long track record in the seafood industry, and has until now held the position as Sales Director of Mowi Markets Norway. He began his career in Coast Seafood in 2003, where he worked for four years in the company's VAP department. Since 2011, Holvik has held various roles within sales, trading and towards the retail market in Mowi. From 2013 and onwards, he helped build the company's sales organization in Bergen. Holvik holds a Bachelor Degree in Commerce from Macquire University in Australia.

Commenting on the appointment, Andreas Kvame, CEO of Grieg Seafood, said:

“In Grieg Seafood, we have very exciting years ahead of us. By 2025, we will grow sustainably, we will improve our production cost and we will evolve from being a pure supplier of salmon to becoming an innovation partner for selected customers. I am very pleased that Erik Holvik will join our team to develop our new downstream efforts. He has the experience, the knowledge and not least the enthusiasm needed to succeed.”

Please note a press release in Norwegian and English attached.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO

andreas.kvame@griegseafood.com

+47 90771441

For media enquiries, please contact:

Kristina Furnes, Global Communications Manager

Kristina.furnes@griegseafood.com

+47 48185505





About Grieg Seafood ASA:

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers, targeting 100 000 tonnes of harvest (GWT) in 2020. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada and Shetland in the UK. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 800 people are employed by the company globally.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare drive economic profitability. Towards 2025, we aim to harvest 150 000 tonnes, to achieve cost leadership in each region and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers. To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com .





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments