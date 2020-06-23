Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Sensors - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Sensors market accounted for $1.04 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.23 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Increasing healthcare spending of various countries, increasing prevalence of obesity in high-income countries and the growing geriatric population are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, slow penetration rate of advanced medical systems/smart medical devices in developing regions is hampering the market growth.



Based on the product type, the non-invasive segment is going to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period due to a growing demand for connected medical devices, increasing adoption of IoT-based medical devices, and developments in medical technology. By geography, North America is going to see strong growth during the forecast period due to higher expenditure on healthcare and the presence of a large number of medical device manufacturers.



Some of the key players profiled in the Medical Sensors Market include Sensirion AG, Merit Sensor Systems, First Sensor, STMicroelectronics, Omnivision Technologies, Inc, Proteus Digital Health, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Tekscan Inc., Medtronics, Keller America, Innovative Sensor Technology, TE Connectivity, Envitec, Amphenol Advanced Sensors and Cirtec Medical Corp.



Key report features:



Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Medical Sensors Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Non-Invasive

5.3 Invasive



6 Global Medical Sensors Market, By Sensor Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Touch Sensors

6.3 Temperature Sensors

6.4 Pressure Sensors

6.5 Motion Sensors

6.6 Ingestible Sensors

6.7 Blood Oxygen Sensors

6.8 Image Sensors

6.9 Heart Rate Sensors

6.10 Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors

6.11 Inertial Sensors

6.12 Biosensors

6.13 Uptake Sensor

6.14 Superconducting Quantum

6.15 SQUID Sensors

6.16 Flow Sensors

6.17 Band Sensor

6.18 Accelerometers



7 Global Medical Sensors Market, By Connectivity Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 ZigBee

7.3 Wi-Fi

7.4 Near Field Communication

7.5 Cellular

7.6 Bluetooth Low Energy



8 Global Medical Sensors Market, By Sensor Placement

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wireless Sensors

8.3 Strip Sensors

8.4 Wearable Sensors

8.5 Implantable Sensors

8.6 Embeddable Sensors



9 Global Medical Sensors Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Patient Monitoring

9.2.1 Pulse Monitoring

9.2.2 Cerebral Oxygenation Monitoring

9.3 Diagnostic Imaging

9.4 Fitness and Wellness

9.5 Therapeutics

9.6 Medical Implants and Endoscopy



10 Global Medical Sensors Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Physician offices

10.3 Research

10.4 Rehabilitation Centers

10.5 Hospitals & Clinics

10.6 Nursing Homes

10.7 Long-Term Care Centers

10.8 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.9 Home Care Settings

10.10 Diagnostic Laboratories

10.11 Assisted Living Facilities



11 Global Medical Sensors Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling



Sensirion AG

Merit Sensor Systems

First Sensor

STMicroelectronics

Omnivision Technologies, Inc

Proteus Digital Health

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductors

Tekscan Inc.

Medtronics

Keller America

Innovative Sensor Technology

TE Connectivity

Envitec

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Cirtec Medical Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i9ccld

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900