This report is a consumer research report looking at how individuals are saving for their pensions. This covers the accumulation phase of the pension process, i.e. buying or taking out a pension product and saving for retirement. The research was structured so that 2,077 nationally representative consumers aged 18+ were asked about their pension ownership and savings. This generated 1,253 individuals who owned a pension.



60% of consumers in the UK (66% of those who are not retired) have a pension, even if they are not currently making contributions to the plan/scheme. 91% of consumers owning a pension have a workplace pension and 68% have a private pension: 61% own both a private and a workplace pension.



Despite widespread ownership, pension holder knowledge and understanding of the pensions they own is often poor and patchy and the same can be said for their knowledge of their options for taking their pension in the future. This can sometimes lead consumers to make bad pension choices, which is all the more likely because only 50% of pension holders sought advice from professional sources before taking our/enrolling in their pension.



However, pension holders are willing to consult and use online services, which can allow them to select and manage their pension, and there is scope for paid-for online services to fill the knowledge gap as well as scope to offer free or low-cost services.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Six-in-ten consumers have a pension

Workplace pensions the main type owned

Most pension holders make contributions

Some pension holders decumulate as well as accumulate

Many pension holders lack understanding and knowledge

Which sometimes leads to bad choices

Which makes getting professional help of prime importance

Especially as pension holders struggle to make rational choices

Can online solutions close the knowledge gap?

With paid-for services a possibility

2. Introduction



3. Overall Pension Ownership

6 of consumers own a pension

Lack of affordability the main cause of not having a pension

Which explains why pension ownership peaks among affluent consumers

4. The Types Of Pensions Owned

Workplace pensions dominate the pension landscape

Standard private and occupational workplace the most popular forms of pension

Over eight-in-ten pension holders have DC pensions

Gold-plated pensions, something for the mature affluent male

Over half of workplace pension holders make contributions

Almost four-in-ten own multiple pension products

Almost four-in-ten multi-pension owners are seeking consolidation

One-in-five pension holders have decumulated

5. Seeking Advice

Many consumers buy without advice

Especially those with auto enrolled workplace pensions

The good news is that a little nudge can push consumers in the right direction

6. Pension Understanding

Going without advice is dangerous because pension knowledge is very patchy

Less than one-in-five pension holders have good knowledge

Mature, affluent men have the greatest understanding

Which may explain why many are uncertain about their retirement income

With such uncertainty, many think the best strategy is partial retirement

Lack of knowledge might explain some unrealistic expectations

Lack of knowledge can lead pension holders to make mistakes

7. Ways To Improve Knowledge And Decision Making

Consumers show interest in automated advice

Pension holders In the Light have a greater appreciation of online tools

Young affluent pension holders like getting automated advice and guidance

One-third of pension holders willing to pay for advice or guidance

Hybrid human/machine guidance services the most in demand

