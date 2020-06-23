ROBIT PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 23 JUNE 2020 AT 11.00 AM



ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

Robit Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rinne Jaana

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Robit Oyj

LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480_20200623092938_3

Transaction date: 2020-06-22

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000150016

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 1.91 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.91 EUR

