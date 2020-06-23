Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point of Sale Terminals Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The point of sale terminal market was valued at USD 74.82 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 176.31 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 16.21% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. With an increasing concentration of businesses and growing customer frequency, businesses are looking for technologies that streamline processes and integrate into a single contact point. Point-of-sale systems are the final contact point of businesses that are employed to handle checkouts and payments.
Key Market Trends
Ease of Use and Increased Efficiency Driving the Growth of Point of Sale Terminals Market
North America to Dominate the Point of Sale Terminals Market
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Ease of Use and Increased Efficiency
4.3.2 High Returns on Investments
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Rising Security Concerns
4.5 Market Opportunities
4.5.1 Growth of MPOS Systems in Developing Economies
4.6 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.2 By Type
5.3 By Application
5.4 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.2 Toshiba Corporation
6.1.3 VeriFone System Inc. (Francisco Partners)
6.1.4 Samsung Electronics Inc.
6.1.5 MICROS Systems Inc. (Oracle)
6.1.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
6.1.7 Ingenico SA
6.1.8 NEC Corporation
6.1.9 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.10 PAX Technology
6.1.11 Dell Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4zcbuo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: