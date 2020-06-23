BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Name of applicant: PayPoint plc

Name of scheme: a. PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan



b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan



c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan



d. PayPoint Restricted Share Plan

Period of return: From: 26/10/2019 To: 26/04/2020

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 18,084 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 45,448 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 551 ordinary shares of 1/3p each Nil

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 500,000 Nil Nil 100,000

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 14,664 ordinary shares of 1/3p each Nil Nil 7,817 ordinary shares of 1/3p each