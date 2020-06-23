Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Assessment 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major factors driving the growth of the non-invasive prenatal testing market globally are rising prevalence of genetic disorders, quick adoption on next-generation sequencing, new product launches, and an upsurge in several non-invasive prenatal testing service providers.



Additionally, advantages of non-invasive prenatal tests over other prenatal tests such as non-invasive nature, better accuracy, and short duration of the procedure are anticipated to hasten the growth of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market during the forecast period.



However, the lack of accessibility of test in emerging countries, ethical concerns, and strict government regulations are the few factors that will hamper the growth in the global Non-Invasive prenatal testing market.



Key Market Trends



By Application, Down Syndrome Segment Dominates the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market



Down syndrome is a chromosomal disorder and also called trisomy 21, trisomy G, 47, XX,+21 and 47, XY,+21. It includes certain birth defects, learning problems, and facial features. A child with Down syndrome may also have heart defects and problems with vision and hearing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal condition diagnosed in the United States. Every year, about 6,000 babies born in the United States have Down syndrome. This means that Down syndrome occurs in about 1 out of every 700 babies.



The non-invasive prenatal test is a novel and sensitive screening for the diagnosis of Down syndrome. The test is done after 10 weeks and is more than 99% accurate for Down syndrome. This test is most suitable for women who are at increased risk of having a baby with Down syndrome.



North America Dominates the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market



North America holds a leading position in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market during the forecast period. Favorable reimbursement policies and an increase in the prevalence of genetic disorders will increase the adoption and demand for tests in this region. According to Trisomy 18 Foundation, Edwards syndrome (Trisomy 18) error occurs in about 1 out of every 2500 pregnancies in the United States and 1 in 6000 live births.



North America accommodates several major companies working on fetal and neonatal care from around the world, with direct distribution channels and third-party services for distribution in relation to medical/hospitals requirement. Furthermore, High rate of diagnosis, high adoption, and awareness among the people and the introduction of new and technologically advanced tests are also contributing to the growth of the market in North America.



Competitive Landscape



Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market is very competitive with most of the players competing to maximize market shares. Strong competition, rapid technological advancements, recurrent changes in government policies, and the prices are key factors that confront the market. Several biotechnology companies are now indulging in the research and development of such NGS-based NIPT products. Key market players in the market are BGI, CENTOGENE AG, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche Sequencing), Invitae Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Natera, Inc., Progenity, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Quest Diagnostics.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Babies with Chromosomal Disorders Owing to the Increasing Number of Late Pregnancies

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Early and Non-invasive Fetal Diagnosis

4.2.3 Favorable Reimbursement Policies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations and Ethical Concerns

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Analyst Perspective - The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



5. MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Instruments

5.1.2 Kits and Reagents

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Down syndrome (trisomy 21)

5.2.2 Edwards syndrome (trisomy 18)

5.2.3 Patau syndrome (trisomy 13)

5.2.4 Turner syndrome

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Diagnostic Labs

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America



6. COMPANY PROFILES AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 BGI

6.2 Centogene AG

6.3 Eurofins Scientific

6.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Sequencing)

6.5 Invitae Corporation

6.6 Illumina Inc.

6.7 Natera Inc.

6.8 Progenity Inc.

6.9 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.10 Quest Diagnostics



7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

