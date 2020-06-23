ROBIT PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 23 JUNE 2020 AT 11.15 AM



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Halonen, Arto

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Robit Oyj

LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480_20200623094630_3

Transaction date: 2020-06-22

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000150016

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 1.91 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.91 EUR

ROBIT PLC

Tommi Lehtonen

Further information:

Tommi Lehtonen, CEO

+358 40 7249143

tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com

