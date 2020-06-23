Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Supercapacitor Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the supercapacitors market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global supercapacitor market by application, technology, and region.



Technologies in supercapacitor market have undergone significant change in recent years, with supercapacitors evolving from low capacitance to high capacitance. The rising wave of new technologies, such as pseudo and hybrid capacitor is creating significant potential in electric vehicle and solar energy applications, and driving demand for supercapacitors.



In supercapacitors market, various technologies, such as double layer capacitor, pseudo capacitor, and hybrid capacitor are used for energy storage purpose. Increasing demand for hybrid electrical vehicles and portable electronics products and its superior properties, such as high energy density, long lifecycles, and power stabilization as compared conventional batteries are creating new opportunities for various supercapacitor technologies.



Some of the supercapacitor companies profiled in this report include Maxwell Technologies, Nesscap Energy, Ioxus, Yunasko, CAP XX Limited, AVX Corporation, Skeleton Technologies, and Nippon Chemi



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the supercapacitor market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in supercapacitor market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in supercapacitor market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in supercapacitor technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this supercapacitor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this supercapacitor technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Supercapacitor Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Supercapacitor Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Double Layer Capacitor

4.2.2. Pseudo Capacitor

4.2.3. Hybrid Capacitor

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Automotive & Transportation

4.3.2. Industrial

4.3.3. Energy

4.3.4. Consumer Electronics

4.3.5. Others



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Supercapacitor Market by Region

5.2. North American Supercapacitor Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Supercapacitor Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Supercapacitor Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Supercapacitor Technology Market

5.3. European Supercapacitor Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Supercapacitor Technology Market

5.3.2. German Supercapacitor Technology Market

5.3.3. French Supercapacitor Technology Market

5.4. APAC Supercapacitor Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Supercapacitor Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Supercapacitor Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Supercapacitor Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Supercapacitor Technology Market

5.5. RoW Supercapacitor Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Supercapacitor Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2: Market Share Analysis

7.3: Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1: Implications

8.2: Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1: Growth Opportunities for the Supercapacitor Market by Technology Type

8.2.2: Growth Opportunities for the Supercapacitor Market by Application

8.2.3: Growth Opportunities for the Supercapacitor Market by Region

8.3: Emerging Trends in the Supercapacitor Market

8.4: Disruption potential

8.5: Strategic Analysis

8.5.1: New Product Development

8.5.2: Capacity Expansion of the Supercapacitor Market

8.5.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Supercapacitor Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1: Maxwell Technologies

9.2: Nesscap Energy

9.3: Ioxus

9.4: Yunasko

9.5: CAP XX Limited

9.6: AVX Corporation

9.7: Skeleton Technologies

9.8: Nippon Chemi



