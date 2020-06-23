Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Lithium ion Battery Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The technologies in lithium ion battery market have undergone significant change in recent years, with lithium ion technologies evolving from low energy density to high energy densities. The rising wave of new technologies, such as nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) and nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) are creating significant potential in electric vehicle application and driving the demand for lithium ion battery technologies.



In lithium ion battery market, various battery technologies, such as lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC), lithium iron phosphate (LFP), lithium cobalt oxide (LCO), lithium titanate oxide (LTO), lithium manganese oxide (LMO), and lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA) battery are used in various end use industries. Increasing in demand for electric vehicles due to stringent government regulations to increase fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and rising demand for portable electronics are creating new opportunities for lithium ion battery technologies.



Study Coverage



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the lithium ion battery market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global lithium ion battery market by application, technology, and region.



Some of the carbon nanotube companies profiled in this report include BYD, Duracell, EnerSys, GS Yuasa, Johnson Controls, LG Chem, and Panasonic Corporation.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the lithium ion battery market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in lithium ion battery market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in lithium ion battery market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in lithium ion battery technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this lithium ion battery market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this lithium ion battery technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Lithium Ion Battery Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Lithium Ion Battery Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC)

4.2.2. Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

4.2.3. Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

4.2.4. Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

4.2.5. Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

4.2.6. Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Consumer Electronics

4.3.2. Transportation

4.3.3. Industrial

4.3.4. Others



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Lithium Ion Battery Market by Region

5.2. North American Lithium Ion Battery Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Lithium Ion Battery Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Lithium Ion Battery Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Lithium Ion Battery Technology Market

5.3. European Lithium Ion Battery Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Lithium Ion Battery Technology Market

5.3.2. German Lithium Ion Battery Technology Market

5.3.3. French Lithium Ion Battery Technology Market

5.4. APAC Lithium Ion Battery Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Lithium Ion Battery Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Lithium Ion Battery Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Lithium Ion Battery Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Lithium Ion Battery Technology Market

5.5. RoW Lithium Ion Battery Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Lithium Ion Battery Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2: Market Share Analysis

7.3: Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1: Implications

8.2: Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1: Growth Opportunities for the Lithium Ion Battery Market by Technology

8.2.2: Growth Opportunities for the Lithium Ion Battery Market by Application

8.2.3: Growth Opportunities for the Lithium Ion Battery Market by Region

8.3: Emerging Trends in the Lithium Ion Battery Market

8.4: Disruption Potential

8.5: Strategic Analysis

8.5.1: New Product Development

8.5.2: Capacity Expansion of the Lithium Ion battery Market

8.5.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Lithium Ion Battery Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1: BYD

9.2: Duracell

9.3: EnerSys

9.4: GS Yuasa

9.5: Johnson Controls

9.6: LG Chem

9.7: Panasonic Corporation



