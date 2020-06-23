MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Advanced Coatings announces that it has added reflex™ CE Gloss high-performance films to its reflex™ line of hardcoated films. The new reflex™ CE Gloss is a clear gloss, hardcoated film formulated on optical grade, highly stabilized polyester. It is coated in a certified ISO Class 7 (Class 10,000) cleanroom. The product boasts a scratch-resistant, proprietary hardcoat formulation on one side of the film and a print receptive coating on the other, enabling printing with both solvent and UV screen print inks.



The performance characteristics of reflex™ CE Gloss include excellent optical clarity and haptic functionality, exceptional hardness, chemical resistance, and flexibility that enables embossing. The price-performance point of reflex™ CE Gloss makes it the ideal product for next-generation Electronic Displays, Membrane Touch Switches (MTS), Human Machine Interfaces (HMI), Printed Electronics, Functional Controls, Sensors, Capacitive Touch Interfaces, and Durable Labels. Tested to over 3 million actuations, reflex™ CE Gloss has industry-leading flex life.

“In our experience, the current reflex™ LT Digital hardcoated polyester film from TC Transcontinental gave the best print quality, ink adhesion, and performance results of all materials we tested for digital UV inkjet printing. Tests also confirmed that the film supports a switch life of more than 3 million actuations,” said Marc Offord, General Manager of Evans Graphics in Maidenhead, UK.

The addition of reflex TM CE Gloss adds the optically clear hardcoated film to the existing reflex TM product portfolio. reflex™ CE Gloss leverages Transcontinental Advanced Coatings’ more than 50 years of experience manufacturing optically clear films in a cleanroom environment. “The development and production of reflex™ CE Gloss adheres to the strictest clean room and quality standards allowing customers to develop advanced electronic interfaces and touch devices,” said George Rose, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for Transcontinental Advanced Coatings. The team spent two years developing reflex™ CE Gloss, working to generate the best optical chemistry and process. Added Rose, “We spent the time to create a product that offers industry-leading value in terms of price and performance, leveraging TC Transcontinental advanced manufacturing capabilities and knowledge.” The product is available immediately, globally, in two thicknesses, 125um and 175um, and in both master rolls and converted sheets.

The reflex™ product portfolio includes the reflex™ CE Gloss hardcoat, and the reflex™ LT Digital, a textured hardcoated film that offers anti-microbial functionality as a standard characteristic through the incorporation of SteriTouch® silver-based technology into the hardcoated formulation. Transcontinental Advanced Coatings is committed to new product development of hardcoated polyester films providing optimal solutions to meet evolving needs.

For more information and to request a sample of the reflexTM product line click here , or visit www.tc.tc/advancedcoatings

About Transcontinental Advanced Coatings

Transcontinental Advanced Coatings is a global leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of precision coated films and specialty substrates for optical, medical, electronics, digital imaging, and electronics technologies. They also offer unique specialty films and coating services, including contract and toll, as well as converting.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also positioned as the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 40 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach, and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance, and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities responsibly.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 8,500 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States, and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of more than C$3.0 billion for the fiscal year ended October 27, 2019. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc

SteriTouch® is a registered trademark of SteriTouch® Ltd.

For media inquiries:

Mélanie Montplaisir

Manager, Public Relations and Brand Management

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: +1 514 954-4157

melanie.montplaisir@tc.tc

For sales inquiries: