The Resonance Best Cities rankings quantify and benchmark the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for the principal cities with metropolitan populations of 100,000 or more. They are lauded as the world’s most thorough city rankings, based on original methodology that analyzes key statistics as well as user-generated reviews and online activity in channels such as Google, Facebook and Instagram.

“The Best Cities rankings are composed of experiential factors that people consider most important in choosing a city to live and visit, as well as empirical factors that business decision-makers consider important in choosing where to invest,” says Resonance Consultancy President & CEO Chris Fair.

As a result, Resonance’s Best Cities rankings don’t just consider cities as places to live, work or visit—they take a more holistic approach using a wide range of factors that show positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors—ranging from the number of culinary experiences, museums, and sights and landmarks each city offers, to the number of Fortune 500 corporations, direct flight connections and mentions each city has on Instagram.

And why a ranking of the nation’s best small cities now?

“America’s small cities have never mattered more to the future of the country,” says Fair.

“The nation’s small cities face particularly pivotal months ahead. Small-center urban growth was already rising before the pandemic. Now with millions of workers increasingly able to work remotely, many may choose to move to these smaller cities,” says Fair. ”At the same time, we expect travel to drive-to destinations to recover first. As American travelers hit the road, they’ll likely look to small cities to satisfy their travel desires.”

In other words, the demand for America’s small cities—from travelers, investors and families looking to settle down—will likely grow over the next 12 months. This ranking is their playbook for where to consider next.

Based on each city’s performance for the 23 factors analyzed, these are America’s Top 10 Small Cities in 2020.

1. Reno, NV

2. Naples, FL

3. Santa Fe, NM

4. Savannah, GA

5. Asheville, NC

6. Anchorage, AK

7. Boulder, CO

8. Trenton, NJ

9. Myrtle Beach, SC

10. Ann Arbor, MI

ABOUT RESONANCE CONSULTANCY

As leading advisors in real estate, tourism and economic development, Resonance combines business strategy and marketing creativity to shape the future of communities, cities and countries. Our services span place development strategy, place marketing, placemaking and place branding. Our team has completed more than 100 destination and development projects in 70-plus countries. We work with developers, planners, architects, DMOs and economic development agencies to create vibrant and prosperous places. Please visit ResonanceCo.com for more.

ABOUT BESTCITIES.ORG

Best Cities is the home of Resonance Consultancy’s exclusive ranking of the world’s top urban destinations. Our ranking’s exclusive methodology quantifies and benchmarks the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for global cities across multiple factors using core statistics and online ratings and reviews. Best Cities rankings have been used by news outlets ranging from National Geographic to Lonely Planet, and Bloomberg calls it “The most comprehensive study of its kind; it identifies cities that are most desirable for locals, visitors, and businesspeople alike, rather than simply looking at livability or tourism appeal.”

