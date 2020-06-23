Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Medical Battery Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the medical battery market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global medical battery technology by application, material technology, and region.



The technologies in medical battery have undergone significant change in recent years, with zinc/mercury to lithium-ion based batteries. The rising waves of new material technologies such as lithium and zinc air are creating significant potential for advanced battery in various medical platforms because they offer the highest specific energy (energy per unit weight) and energy density (energy per unit volume).



In medical battery market, various material technologies such as lithium, lead acid, and zinc air are used in the patient monitoring device, general medical device, cardiovascular medical device, orthopedic device, and home healthcare devices. Increasing demand for battery powered portable and implantable devices in diagnostic and therapeutic practices are creating new opportunities for various medical battery technologies.



Some of the medical battery companies profiled in this report include GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Panasonic Healthcare, Integer Holding Corporation, EaglePicher Technologies, Saft Groupe, and Ultralife Corporation.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the medical battery market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in medical battery market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in medical battery market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in medical battery technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this medical battery market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this medical battery technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Medical Battery Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Medical Battery Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Lithium Based

4.2.2. Lead Acid Based

4.2.3. Zinc Air Based

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecast (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Patient Monitoring Device by Material Technology

4.3.2. General Medical Device by Material Technology

4.3.3. Cardiovascular Medical Device by Material Technology

4.3.4. Orthopedic Device by Material Technology

4.3.5. Home Healthcare Device by Material Technology

4.3.6. Other Devices by Material Technology



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Medical Battery Market by Region

5.2. North American Medical Battery Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Medical Battery Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Medical Battery Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Medical Battery Technology Market

5.3. European Medical Battery Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Medical Battery Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Medical Battery Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Medical Battery Technology Market

5.4. APAC Medical Battery Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Medical Battery System Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Medical Battery System Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Medical Battery System Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Medical Battery Technology Market

5.5. RoW Medical Battery Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Medical Battery Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Medical Battery Market by Material Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Medical Battery Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Medical Battery Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Medical Battery Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Medical Battery Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Medical Battery Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. GE Healthcare

9.2. Siemens AG

9.3. Panasonic Healthcare

9.4. Integer Holding Corporation

9.5. EaglePicher Technologies

9.6. Saft Groupe

9.7. Ultralife Corporation



