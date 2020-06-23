Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Smart Irrigation Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various end use applications such as in agriculture and non agriculture irrigation market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

The smart irrigation manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in smart irrigation market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the smart irrigation market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



Over the years, the level of demand for smart irrigation has increased due to increasing government initiatives to promote water conservation. Smart irrigation is used for a variety of end use applications, such as agriculture and non agriculture irrigation and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 17%. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing government initiatives to promote water conservation, growth in smart cities, and increasing need for efficient irrigation systems.



Firms that produce smart irrigation are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global smart irrigation suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Smart Irrigation Suppliers. Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the smart irrigation market and rates each smart irrigation producer.



This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as Toro, Rain Bird, Hunter industries, Netafim, Stevens Water, Galocn, Rachio, and Weathersmatic were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for smart irrigation. The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



Key Topics Covered



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. Toro Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: Toro Company Description and Business Segments

3.1.2: Toro Company Statistics

3.2: Smart Irrigation Business Overview

3.2.1: Smart Irrigation Business Segment

3.2.2: Global Smart Irrigation Operations

3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: Smart Irrigation Product Mapping

3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in Global Smart Irrigation Business

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.7: Production

3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.9.1: Marketing and Sales

3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record

3.10: Financial Strength



4. Rain Bird Profile



5. Hunter Industries Profile



6. Netafim Profile



7. Stevens Water Profile



8. Galocn Profile



9. Rachio Profile



10. Weathersmatic Profile



