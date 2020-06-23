Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Seat Frame Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The material technologies in automotive seat frame have undergone significant change in recent years, with low strength steel material based seat frames to magnesium alloy material based seat frames. The rising wave of new material technology, such as magnesium alloy is creating significant potential for advanced seat frames in various vehicle platforms as it provides higher strength, lighter weight and good quality seat frames.



In automotive seat frame market, various material technologies, such as magnesium alloy, steel, aluminum, and composites are used in seat frame for the passenger car, and light commercial vehicle applications. Increasing vehicle production, growing demand for lightweight seats, and high demand of seat comfort features by customers are creating opportunities for various automotive seat frame technologies.



Study Coverage



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive seat frame market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global automotive seat frame technology by material technology, application, and region.



Some of the automotive seat frame companies profiled in this report include Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku, Johnson Controls, Magna, Camaco-Amvian, Lear, Brose, Hyundai Dymos, TS Tech, and Hanil E-Hwa.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the automotive seat frame market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive seat frame market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.4 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in automotive seat frame market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in automotive seat frame technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.6 Who are the major players in this automotive seat frame market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this automotive seat frame technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Automotive Seat Frame Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Automotive Seat Frame Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Magnesium Alloy Based Seat Frame

4.2.2. Steel Based Seat Frame

4.2.3. Aluminum Based Seat Frame

4.2.4. Composites Based Seat Frame

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Passenger Vehicles

4.3.1.1. Magnesium Alloy Based Seat Frame

4.3.1.2. Steel Based Seat Frame

4.3.1.3. Aluminum Based Seat Frame

4.3.1.4. Composites Based Seat Frame

4.3.2. Commercial Vehicles

4.3.2.1. Magnesium Alloy Based Seat Frame

4.3.2.2. Steel Based Seat Frame

4.3.2.3. Aluminum Based Seat Frame

4.3.2.4. Composites Based Seat Frame



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Automotive Seat Frame Market by Region

5.2. North American Automotive Seat Frame Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Automotive Seat Frame Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Automotive Seat Frame Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Automotive Seat Frame Technology Market

5.3. European Automotive Seat Frame Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Automotive Seat Frame Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Seat Frame Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Seat Frame Technology Market

5.4. APAC Automotive Seat Frame Technology Market

5.4.1. Japanese Automotive Seat Frame Technology Market

5.4.2. Indian Automotive Seat Frame Technology Market

5.4.3. South Korean Automotive Seat Frame Technology Market

5.5. RoW Automotive Seat Frame Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Automotive Seat Frame Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Seat Frame Market by Material Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Seat Frame Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Seat Frame Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Automotive Seat Frame Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Automotive Seat Frame Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Automotive Seat Frame Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Faurecia

9.2. Toyota Boshoku

9.3. Johnson Controls

9.4. Magna

9.5. Camaco-Amvian

9.6. Lear

9.7. Brose

9.8. Hyundai Dymos

9.9. TS Tech

9.10. Hanil E-Hwa



