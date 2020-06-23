Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Seat Backrest Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The material technologies in automotive seat backrest has undergone significant change in recent years, with high strength low alloy steel to advanced high strength steel. The rising wave of new material technologies, such as magnesium, steel, and aluminum are creating significant potential for automotive seat backrests in various vehicles due to high strength, enhanced durability, and comfortability of the backrest.



Seat backrest suppliers are using various material technologies, such as low-alloy steel, low-carbon steel, wrought magnesium, cast magnesium, cast aluminum, epoxy carbon fiber sheet molding compound (CF-SMC), and carbon fiber reinforced polymer composites (CFRP). The reduction in weight of vehicles for optimized efficiency, and consumer demand for safety and comfort, increasing demand for premium and luxury vehicles, and development of advanced seating system technologies are creating opportunities for various automotive seat backrest technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive seat backrest market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global automotive seat backrest technology by material technology, application, and region.



Some of the automotive seat backrest companies profiled in this report include Adient, Continental, Faurecia, Lear, Magna International, Toyota Boshoku, Tachi-S, and IFB Industries.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the automotive seat backrest market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive seat backrest market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the new technology developments in automotive seat backrest market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in automotive seat backrest technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this automotive seat backrest market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this automotive seat backrest technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Automotive Seat Backrest Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Automotive Seat Backrest Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Low-alloy steel

4.2.2. Low-carbon steel

4.2.3. Wrought Magnesium

4.2.4. Cast Magnesium

4.2.5. Cast Aluminum

4.2.6. Epoxy Carbon Fiber Sheet Molding Compound (CF-SMC)

4.2.7. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composites (CFRP)

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Passenger Cars

4.3.2. Light Commercial Vehicles

4.3.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicles



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Automotive Seat Backrest Market by Region

5.2. North American Automotive Seat Backrest Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Automotive Seat Backrest Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Automotive Seat Backrest Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Automotive Seat Backrest Technology Market

5.3. European Automotive Seat Backrest Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Automotive Seat Backrest Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Seat Backrest Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Seat Backrest Technology Market

5.4. APAC Automotive Seat Backrest Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Automotive Seat Backrest Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Automotive Seat Backrest Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Automotive Seat Backrest Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Automotive Seat Backrest Technology Market

5.5. RoW Automotive Seat Backrest Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Automotive Seat Backrest Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Seat Backrest Market by Material Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Seat Backrest Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Seat Backrest Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Automotive Seat Backrest Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Automotive Seat Backrest Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Automotive Seat Backrest Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Adient

9.2. Continental

9.3. Faurecia

9.4. Lear

9.5. Magna International

9.6. Toyota Boshoku

9.7. Tachi-S

9.8. IFB Industries



