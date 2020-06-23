Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Hospitality Event Service Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various service segments such as in retail and duty-free shops, baggage handling services, passenger parking fields, special passenger care, security check services, training, and catering services market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

The hospitality event service manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in hospitality event service market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the hospitality event service market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



Over the years, the level of demand for hospitality event service has increased due to an increase in passenger spending along with new initiatives taken by service providers, like development of online retail channel and increasing expansion strategies by industry players in the Middle East and China. Hospitality event services are used to provide a variety of services, such as retail and duty-free shops, baggage handling services, passenger parking fields, special passenger care, security check services, training, and catering services and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%. The major growth drivers for this market are improvement in the global economy, rise in consumer spending, an increase in travel and tourism, increasing penetration of low-cost carriers, and growth in air passenger traffic.



Firms that produce hospitality event service are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global hospitality event service suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Hospitality Event Service Suppliers. Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the hospitality event service market and rates each hospitality event service producer.



This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, five companies such as Aeroports de Paris, Alpha Flight Group, Fraport AG, Japan Airport Terminal, and SATS Ltd. were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for hospitality event service. The fivet profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



