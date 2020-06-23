Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Sea Transportation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Refrigerated Sea Transportation market worldwide will grow by a projected 41.4 Metric Tons, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (current & future analysis) and 2012-2019 (historic review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Food & Beverages, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4.1% and reach a market size of 97 Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Food & Beverages market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.6% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over 1.9 Metric Tons to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 2.1 Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Food & Beverages segment will reach a market size of 7.5 Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period.



Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Refrigerated Sea Transportation market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 3.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 7.1 Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Refrigerated Sea Transportation market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S

Africa Express Line Limited

APL Co. Pte Ltd.

CMA CGM LOG

Compania Sudamericana de Vapores (CSAV)

Geest Line Limited

Green Reefers Group

Hamburg Sud

Hanjin Shipping Co. Ltd.

Hapag-Lloyd AG

K Line Logistics, Ltd.

Klinge Corporation

Kyowa Shipping Co. Ltd.

Maestro Reefers A/S

Mediterranean Shipping Company (USA) Inc.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

NYK Line

Orient Overseas Container Line Limited (OOCL)

SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd.

Seatrade Reefer Chartering N.V.

Siem Shipping UK Limited

STAR Reefers

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation (Yang Ming)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Refrigerated Sea Transportation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 44

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2okfui

