HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the Company)

Record Date for Dividend

Further to the announcement of the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six month period ending 31 March 2020, the record date for the 1.00p interim dividend per ordinary share will be 3 July 2020, the corresponding ex-dividend date will be 2 July 2020 and the payment date will be 24 July 2020.

23 June 2020

