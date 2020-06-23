HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the Company)
Record Date for Dividend
Further to the announcement of the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six month period ending 31 March 2020, the record date for the 1.00p interim dividend per ordinary share will be 3 July 2020, the corresponding ex-dividend date will be 2 July 2020 and the payment date will be 24 July 2020.
23 June 2020
For further information please contact:
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited
Company Secretary
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
01481 733908
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM