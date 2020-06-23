Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wireless Charging Market By Technology, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wireless Charging Market is expected to reach $25.6 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 28.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



The absence of universally accepted specifications and the interaction with other electronic devices act as a barrier to consumer development. Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.) designs, develops, manufactures and markets a wide variety of low-power, high-performance mixed signal half-conductor solutions in the wireless charging market. Moreover, with the sudden break of Covid-19 in late months of year 2019, the markets worldwide are unfortunately experiencing its grip. The suppliers and consumers of the products & Services are affected in a big way across the sectors resulting in declining revenues in last quarters of year 2019.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Inductive, Resonant, Radio Frequency and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Healthcare and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Texas Instruments, Inc., and Qualcomm, Inc. are the forerunners in the Wireless Charging Market. Companies such as Renesas Electronics Corporation, WiTricity Corporation, and Powermat Technologies Ltd., ConvenientPower HK Limited, Leggett & Platt, Inc., and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Qualcomm, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Sony Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation (Integrated Device Technology, Inc.), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Leggett & Platt, Inc., ConvenientPower HK Limited, Powermat Technologies Ltd., WiTricity Corporation.



Recent Strategies Deployed in the Wireless Charging Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



Feb-2020: Renesas Electronics teamed up with Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specialized in high-performance wireless products. Together, the companies aim to bring best-in-class solutions integrating Renesas wireless charging technology and Panthronics NFC technology. Combining Qi wireless chargers with NFC, the companies is expected to develop superior solutions for consumer and industrial applications.

Dec-2019: Qualcomm Technologies collaborated with Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation. The collaboration was focused on developing highly integrated wireless charging solutions with up to 30W for use in flagship smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G mobile platforms.

Acquisitions & Mergers



Feb-2019: WiTricity acquired Qualcomm Inc.'s electric vehicle charging unit, Halo. The acquisition broadened the former company's wireless EV charging capabilities.

Product Launches & Expansions

Jan-2020: Murata launched a new LoRa-based module. This module is just 10.0 mm x 8.0 mm x 1.6 mm. The module is suitable for a wide range of high-volume applications where small size, long-range, extended battery life, security required.

Oct-2019: Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation launched the P9222-R wireless power receiver. This receiver has been optimized for wireless charging cases used to charge ear buds, hearing aids, and other small, battery-powered consumer devices.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Wireless Charging Market, by Technology

1.4.2 Global Wireless Charging Market, by End-user

1.4.3 Global Wireless Charging Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2015, Apr - 2020, Feb) Leading Players

3.3.3 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2017, Jul - 2020, Jan) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Wireless Charging Market by Technology

4.1 Global Inductive Wireless Charging Market by Region

4.2 Global Resonant Wireless Charging Market by Region

4.3 Global Radio Frequency Wireless Charging Market by Region

4.4 Global Other Technology Wireless Charging Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Wireless Charging Market by End-user

5.1 Global Electronics Wireless Charging Market by Region

5.2 Global Industrial Wireless Charging Market by Region

5.3 Global Automotive Wireless Charging Market by Region

5.4 Global Healthcare Wireless Charging Market by Region

5.5 Global Others Wireless Charging Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Wireless Charging Market by Region

6.1 North America Wireless Charging Market

6.2 Europe Wireless Charging Market

6.3 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Market

6.4 LAMEA Wireless Charging Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Qualcomm, Inc.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.1 Financial Analysis

7.1.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.3 Research & Development Expense

7.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.1.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.1.5 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Texas Instruments, Inc.

7.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Group)

7.4 Sony Corporation

7.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Integrated Device Technology, Inc.)

7.6 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

7.7 Leggett & Platt, Inc.

7.8 ConvenientPower KH Limited

7.9 Powermat Technologies Ltd.

7.10 WiTricity Corporation



