A recent market study published on the connected logistics market includes global industry analysis of 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.



After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



What's Included?



Chapter 01 - Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the connected logistics market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand- and supply-side trends pertaining to the market.



Chapter 02 - Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the connected logistics market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to connected logistics and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the connected logistics market report.



Chapter 03 - Key Market Trends

The Connected Logistics market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed end user trends are also provided in this section.



Chapter 04 - Global Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the connected logistics market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical connected logistics market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029). Along with this, the pricing analysis of the connected logistics market at the regional level has also been provided in this section.



Chapter 06 - Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the connected logistics market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the connected logistics market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.



Chapter 07 - Global Logistics Performance Index

This chapter explains the logistics performance index of major countries including U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, India, Turkey, and other countries.



Chapter 08 - Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Connected Logistics market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.



Chapter 09 - Global Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Component

Based on product solution, the Connected Logistics market is segmented into devices (vehicle telematics, data logger, RFID tags, GPS tracking devices), software (fleet management, Asset tracking and management, security solution), services (integration & deployment, consulting, support & maintenance). In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the connected logistics market and market attractiveness analysis based on component.



Chapter 10 - Global Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Transportation

Based on application, the connected logistics market is segmented into roadways, railways, airways, and seaways. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the connected logistics market and market attractiveness analysis based on application.



Chapter 11 - Global Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Vertical

This chapter provides various details about the connected logistics market based on vertical, and has been classified into IT & Telecom, healthcare, automotive, food & beverages, retail & consumer goods, energy & utilities, manufacturing and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on Vertical.



Chapter 12 - Global Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the Connected Logistics market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Chapter 13 - North America Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America connected logistics market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on vertical, and countries in North America.



Chapter 14 - Latin America Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the connected logistics market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has also been provided.



Chapter 15 - Europe Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the Connected Logistics market in several countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Russia and the rest of Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 16 - East Asia Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the connected logistics market in East Asian countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.



Chapter 17 - South Asia & Pacific Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the Connected Logistics market in the South Asia & Pacific region by focusing on India, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of South Asia & Pacific. This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the connected logistics market in the South Asia & Pacific region.



Chapter 18 - MEA Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the connected logistics market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 19 - Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the connected logistics market, along with the detailed information about each company. This includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments.



Chapter 20 - Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the connected logistics market report.



Chapter 21 - Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the connected logistics market.



Companies Mentioned



Hexagon AB

Robert Bosch

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Intel Corporation

Cisco System

SAP SE

Infosys limited

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzou76

