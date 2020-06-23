PATTISON Outdoor Advertising is proud to expand its Digital Residential Elevator Network in Montreal through new partnerships with Devimco Immobilier and La Presse. This expansion will include Montreal’s tallest residential project, the Maestria Condominiums.

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising is proud to expand its Digital Residential Elevator Network in Montreal through new partnerships with Devimco Immobilier and La Presse. This expansion will include Montreal’s tallest residential project, the Maestria Condominiums.

MONTREAL, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, Canada’s largest Out-of-Home provider, is proud to announce it has partnered with Quebec-based real estate developer, Devimco Immobilier, and French-language digital news editor, La Presse. These strategic partnerships add to the company’s growing presence in the region with the recent win to operate advertising across the Réseau express métropolitain (REM).



PATTISON Outdoor will be the digital signage provider for Devimco Immobilier. A digital rollout of 68 elevator screens is scheduled for installation in 20 newly erected residential properties, with two upcoming office towers in the Greater Montreal area. The partnership will also see PATTISON’s world-class digital displays featured in future development projects for the real estate firm. The upcoming projects will include the Maestria Condominiums, Montreal's tallest residential project and the Solar Uniquartier in Brossard, the largest mixed-use real estate project in Quebec.

"We're excited to partner with PATTISON, Canada’s leading out-of-home advertising company, to provide the best experience in all our residential towers by bringing added value with an effective means of communication. Modern technology has paved the way for multi-functional devices that make our lives easier, faster, better, and more fun. This dynamic digital display will allow our residents and tenants to catch up on news, traffic, local weather, and offer around-the-clock building-specific information such as package deliveries and resident notifications." Says Marco Fontaine, Vice-President development, sales and marketing at Devimco Immobilier.

PATTISON Outdoor is also proud to showcase premium French content for audiences with La Presse’s digital news service through the expansion of its digital elevator screen portfolio in the province. With up-to-the-minute news and updates, the displays will provide industry-standard content that is contextual and relevant to those exposed to the screens throughout the day.

These new partnerships add to PATTISON’s growing leadership position across the region with the recent win of the REM, Montreal’s highly-anticipated light metro rapid transit system which will see its first trains running in 2021. The public transport project provides vital access across Greater Montreal by linking the growing South Shore, North Shore, the West Island and the Airport to Downtown Montreal through 26 stations across 67 km of track.

“The growth of our Digital Elevator Network provides a premium amenity and communication tool for Commercial and Residential properties across the province. With the arrival of the Réseau express métropolitain in 2021, PATTISON truly offers advertisers access to the customer journey, with the ability to reach Montrealer’s at key touchpoints throughout their day,” says Dominic Loporcaro, Vice President, Eastern Region, PATTISON Outdoor. “We are very pleased to announce these major partnerships which expand PATTISON Outdoor’s offerings across Montreal at a time when the region is seeing rapid development, and to be a part of Montreal’s future in a big way.”

About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising , a division of The Jim Pattison Group is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights, and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, residential, office, and street-level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, and includes over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

www.pattisonoutdoor.com

www.linkedin.com/company/pattison-outdoor

www.instagram.com/pattisonoutdoor

www.facebook.com/pattisonoutdooradvertising

www.twitter.com/pattisonoutdoor

https://www.youtube.com/user/PattisonOOH/

www.vimeo.com/pattisonoutdoor

For more information contact:

Dominic Loporcaro

VP/GM Eastern Region

dloporcaro@pattisonoutdoor.com

(514) 284-4018

About Devimco Immobilier

Devimco Immobilier is a Québec real estate development leader that stands out for the creation and execution of large real estate projects, in particular lifestyle and TOD complexes that combine commercial, business, leisure, and housing components. The company’s real estate projects are noteworthy for producing unique living environments that take into account the needs of the people in the community.

About La Presse

La Presse is Canada’s French-language news medium of record, whose content is distributed on several platforms, including a digital edition for tablets, mobile applications and the Web. La Presse is known for its distinctive, rich and diversified coverage of news and current events. The recipient of numerous awards for the quality of its content and its design, La Presse is also known for its in-depth series and special reports, as well as for the large amount of space it devotes to discussion and debate. La Presse+, its free-subscription digital tablet edition, fully leverages the multifunction capabilities of tablets to deliver the most comprehensive news and information experience ever from Québec’s largest newsroom.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de3c41df-c240-434c-b215-a2c21e9aca60