Repurchase of bonds
Idavang has since announcement no. 5 repurchased 3,5 mEUR bonds (total 7.6 mEUR from 31.12.2019) with average price 98,20, hence Idavang A/S now owns 8,8 mEUR own bonds (10,4% of bond issue).
Idavang will each time we breach 5% of Bond principal will announce it to the market.
Idavang will continue to repurchase bonds for most of the surplus liquidity from operations to lower leverage.
