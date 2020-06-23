Repurchase of bonds

Idavang has since announcement no. 5 repurchased 3,5 mEUR bonds (total 7.6 mEUR from 31.12.2019) with average price 98,20, hence Idavang A/S now owns 8,8 mEUR own bonds (10,4% of bond issue).

Idavang will each time we breach 5% of Bond principal will announce it to the market.

Idavang will continue to repurchase bonds for most of the surplus liquidity from operations to lower leverage.

Attachment