SAINT-EUSTACHE, Quebec, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verdélite Sciences (“Verdélite”) introduced its new Souvenir Cannabis brand to the Québec adult-use recreational cannabis market on June 22nd, 2020. The blue and white packaging marked with the Fleur-de-lys shows Verdélite’s commitment to the Quebec market. Verdélite is a vertically integrated 88,000 square foot indoor growing facility outside Montreal in St. Eustache with 67 full-time employees. The staff embody over 80 years of Québec growing experience, which is evident in the quality of the Souvenir craft batches.



“We are thrilled to bring Souvenir into the adult recreational cannabis market in Québec, especially in time for St. Jean-Baptiste Day. The team at Verdélite has poured heart and soul into this launch, perfecting growing methods and bringing the brand concept to life. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the SQDC and providing Québec with great cannabis.” – Maheep Dhillon, VP General Manager, Verdélite.

The Souvenir brand is exclusively sold through the Société Québécoise du Cannabis (SQDC) where it will be distributed throughout SQDC retail stores and on the SQDC online store. With 42 stores today, the SQDC has plans to scale up to 70 stores by year-end with the intention to further combat the cannabis black market and grow legal sales.

Souvenir is focused on bringing unique offerings to the Québec market at a competitive price point. Every batch of dried flower is hang-dried and cured to optimize terpene profiles and, once hand-packaged, promptly deliver to the SQDC within weeks to maintain freshness. With an extensive library of cannabis genetics and ongoing R&D to develop different strains, Souvenir aims to produce new flower selections every season.

The initial products included in the launch are Chemdog and Grapefruit GG4, both high potency THC strains with distinct aromas and flavours. Chemdog is a classic Sativa-dominant hybrid, bred in the 1970s. Grapefruit GG4 is a combination of Grapefruit, a citrusy Sativa, and GG4, a member of the Indica GG family. As Souvenir expands into the Québec market, consumers can expect new formats and categories from this Québec-focused company.

About Verdélite Sciences Inc.

Verdélite is a premium craft cannabis operation licensed for cultivation and processing in Saint-Eustache, Québec. The 88,000 square foot indoor facility has 21 highly-controlled grow rooms and 16 processing rooms. The facility is licensed to cultivate, process, package and sell cannabis flower products. The license also allows Verdélite to perform research and development. Verdélite is focused on developing Souvenir™, a unique brand with a Québec identity for the adult use cannabis consumer. Verdélite is a wholly owned subsidiary of Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (TSXV: EMH; OCTQX: EMHTF).

