This market report published on the mobile cases and covers market provides global industry analysis of 2014-2018 and forecasts for 2019-2029. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.



After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the mobile cases and covers market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



What's Included?



Chapter 01 - Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the mobile cases and covers market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global mobile cases and covers market, along with key facts about mobile cases and covers. It further highlights key recommendations in addition to opportunity analysis. The graphical representation of the segments helps readers to obtain a clear analysis of the market size and growth rate.



Chapter 02 - Market Overview

Readers can find product definition and detailed segmentation of the mobile cases and covers market in this chapter, which will help them to understand basic information about the mobile cases and covers solutions available in the market. This section also defines the scope of the mobile cases and covers market report.



Chapter 03 - Market Trends

This chapter includes recent developments in the global mobile cases and covers market. It provides information about recent activities and strategies used by key players. Market trends are defined on the basis of product innovation, technology advancement, mergers & acquisitions, and expansion strategies of manufacturers offering mobile cases and covers solutions.



Chapter 04 - Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter explains the global market volume analysis from a sales perspective. Furthermore, it highlights forecast analysis for the mobile cases and covers market during 2019-2029 and year-on-year trend analysis.



Chapter 05 - Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of product used for manufacturing mobile cases and covers in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is also analyzed in this section.



Chapter 06 - Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the mobile cases and covers market during the forecast period. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019 - 2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019 - 2029).



Chapter 07 - Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the mobile cases and covers market over the forecast period, along with forecast factors and its impact at a global level. This chapter includes the mobile phone accessories market outlook along with microeconomic factors and forecast factors. Furthermore, this chapter highlights the key market dynamics of the mobile cases and covers market, which includes drivers and restraints. The value chain analysis provided in the section helps readers to understand the flow of manufacturing of mobile cases and covers.



Chapter 08 - Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 by Material

Based on material, the mobile cases and covers market is segmented into plastic, leather, silicone, and biodegradable material. The plastic mobile cases and covers segment is further analyzed on the basis of polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC, polyurethane, and other plastic materials. The biodegradable segment is sub-segmented as wood, bioplastics, fabric, and paper & paperboard. The readers can find market share analysis, value and volume analysis along with the recent trends in the global mobile cases and covers market.



Chapter 09 - Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 by Product

In this chapter, the readers can obtain mobile cases and covers market analysis based on product such as cases and covers. The cases segment includes wallets, pouches, and hard cases. The analysis of mobile covers is based on flip covers and back covers.



Chapter 10 - Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 by Print Type

As per the recent trends, the global mobile cases and covers market is further analysed on the basis of print type, which is sub-segmented as printed mobile cases and covers and without print mobile cases and covers. The graphical representation includes market share analysis and market attractiveness analysis for global mobile cases and covers market.



Chapter 11 - Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 by Region

In this section, readers will find market share analysis and market attractiveness analysis in seven regions. This includes North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.



Chapter 12 - North America Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North American mobile cases and covers market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of mobile cases and covers in this chapter.



Chapter 13 - Latin America Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029

Readers can find detailed analysis about considered segments and regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America mobile cases and covers market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the mobile cases and covers market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.



Chapter 14 - Europe Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029

Important growth prospects of the mobile cases and covers market in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, Nordic countries, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 15 - South Asia Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029

India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia mobile cases and covers market included in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia Mobile Cases and Covers market during the forecast period.



Chapter 16 - East Asia Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of mobile cases and covers market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the mobile cases and covers market in the East Asia.



Chapter 17 - Oceania Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania mobile cases and covers market.



Chapter 18 - MEA Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029

This chapter provides information about how the mobile cases and covers market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period of 2019 - 2029.



Chapter 19 - Country-wise Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter offers a detailed study of key countries, including the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, Nordic countries, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Northern Africa, South Africa, and GCC Countries. The historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2029) analysis of mobile cases and covers market based on these countries is provided in this chapter.



Chapter 20 - Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the mobile cases and covers market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.



Chapter 21 - Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the mobile cases and covers market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments.



Chapter 22 - Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the mobile cases and covers market report.



Chapter 23 - Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the mobile cases and covers market.



Companies Mentioned



CG Mobile Case SAS

Amzer, Inc.

Case-Mate Inc.

Belkin International, Inc.

Incipio Technologies Inc

Motiba Silicone Private Limited

Northbaze Group AB (KRUSELL)

Pelican Products Inc.

Piel Frama

pOcpac UK

Rearth, Inc. (Ringke)

Seidio Inc.

Sena Cases Inc.

Shenzhen WJM Silicone & Plastic Electronic Co. Ltd.

SincoCase International Industrial

The Case Factory

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Cellmate Industries

