Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Adhesives and Sealants Market: Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global adhesives and sealants market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the shifting focus toward the usage of composites and the increasing demand from the packaging industry. On the flip side, stringent environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions serve as one of the stumbling blocks in the growth of the market studied.



The packaging segment dominated the market and is likely to grow during the forecast period, owing to the robust growth in demand for packaging materials from the food and beverage and e-retail companies.



The rising demand for bio-based adhesives is likely to provide huge opportunities for the market studied over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with robust demand from the end-user industries, such as packaging, transportation, electronics, construction, and furniture industry.



The market for adhesives and sealants is fragmented with the top five players accounting for almost 36% of the market. Some of the major players in the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, H.B. Fuller, Arkema Group, and Sika AG, amongst others.



Key Market Trends



Paper, Board, and Packaging Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

The paper, board, and packaging segment is the largest consumer of the adhesives and sealants market. The packaging industry has been witnessing strong demand from end-user industries, such as food and beverages, cosmetics, consumer goods, stationery, and other end-user industries.

Online retail shopping is increasing at a higher rate with the rising internet technologies and web applications, which has largely supported the growth of the packaging industry.

Moreover, the demand for cosmetics and food and beverage products is expected to grow due to the growing population and demand for quality products, urbanization, and consumers inclining toward technology, hence fueling the demand for packaging industry.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness strongest growth in the demand for packaging materials, due to robust economic performance of the developing countries, promising robust market demand, and the growing population, whih is adding new demand to the market.

Matured markets like Europe and North America are also expected to witness noticeable growth in their packaging industry due to the influence of the online retail business trends.

Hence, with such robust growth of packaging industry across the world, the demand in the adhesives and sealants market is also expected to increase during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share of more than 40%. The increasing demand from industries, such as packaging, construction, electronics, and transportation.

Industries such as food and beverage, cosmetics, and consumer goods are continuously seen innovating new products, increasing production, and resorting to attractive packaging materials in order to attract customers.

Manufacturing companies have been shifting to flexible packaging, as it is lightweight and helps to facilitate selling products in different quantities without making much difference in packaging cost, as in the case of metal or glass packaging.

This has been leading to robust growth in the demand for flexible packaging, which is further creating a noticeable demand for adhesives in packaging applications.

The automotive industry has been switching to lightweight materials from heavy metals in order to reduce the weight of the vehicles. This has been facilitating the use of adhesives and sealants in the automotive industry.

However, the slowdown in the automotive industry is, in turn, acting as a hindering factor to the market.

On the brighter side, ASEAN Countries exhibited relatively positive growth in the production of vehicles in the region. Hence, all such trends in the automotive industry in the region is expected to add to the demand for adhesives and sealants in the region during the forecast period.

Hence, such market trends are expected to drive the growth of the adhesives and sealants market in the region during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Report



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Shifting Focus Toward Adhesive Bonding for Composite Materials

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding VOC Emissions

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Adhesives Technology

5.1.1 Water-borne

5.1.1.1 Acrylic

5.1.1.2 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

5.1.1.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Emulsion

5.1.1.4 Polyurethane Dispersion and CR (Chloroprene Rubber) Latex

5.1.1.5 Other Water-borne Adhesives

5.1.2 Solvent-borne

5.1.2.1 Chloroprene Rubber

5.1.2.2 Poly Acrylate (PA)

5.1.2.3 Styrenic Block Copolymers

5.1.2.4 Other Solvent-borne Adhesives

5.1.3 Reactive

5.1.3.1 Polyurethane

5.1.3.2 Epoxy

5.1.3.3 Cyanoacrylate

5.1.3.4 Modified Acrylic

5.1.3.5 Anaerobic

5.1.3.6 Silicone

5.1.3.7 Other Reactive Adhesives

5.1.4 Hot Melt

5.1.4.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

5.1.4.2 Styrenic Block Copolymers

5.1.4.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethane

5.1.4.4 Other Hot Melt Adhesives

5.1.5 Other Technologies

5.2 Sealant Product Type

5.2.1 Silicone

5.2.2 Polyurethane

5.2.3 Acrylic

5.2.4 Polyvinyl Acetate

5.2.5 Other Sealant Product Types

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Building and Construction

5.3.2 Paper, Board, and Packaging

5.3.3 Transportation

5.3.4 Woodworking and Joinery

5.3.5 Footwear and Leather

5.3.6 Healthcare

5.3.7 Electrical and Electronics

5.3.8 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.1.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 AdCo (UK) Ltd.

6.4.3 Arkema Group (Bostik S.A.)

6.4.4 Artimelt AG

6.4.5 Ashland

6.4.6 Avery Dennison Corporation

6.4.7 Beardow Adams

6.4.8 Buhnen GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.9 CHEMENCE

6.4.10 DELO Industrial Adhesives

6.4.11 Dow

6.4.12 Dymax Corporation

6.4.13 Franklin International

6.4.14 General Sealants Inc.

6.4.15 H.B. Fuller Company

6.4.16 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.17 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.18 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.19 ITW Performance Polymers

6.4.20 Jowat SE

6.4.21 LINTEC Corporation (Mactac)

6.4.22 LORD Corporation

6.4.23 Mapei S.p.A.

6.4.24 Master Bond

6.4.25 merz+bentel

6.4.26 Paramelt B.V.

6.4.27 Permabond LLC

6.4.28 Pidilite Industries Ltd.

6.4.29 RPM International Inc.

6.4.30 Sashco, Inc.

6.4.31 Sika AG

6.4.32 The Soudal Group

6.4.33 TESA SE - A Beiersdorf Company

6.4.34 The Reynolds Company

6.4.35 Yokohama Industries Americas Inc.

6.4.36 UniSeal, Inc.

6.4.37 Wacker Chemie AG



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Demand for Bio-based and Hybrid Adhesives

7.2 Other Opportunities



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ev53pl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900