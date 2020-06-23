Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Adhesives and Sealants Market: Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global adhesives and sealants market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the shifting focus toward the usage of composites and the increasing demand from the packaging industry. On the flip side, stringent environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions serve as one of the stumbling blocks in the growth of the market studied.
The packaging segment dominated the market and is likely to grow during the forecast period, owing to the robust growth in demand for packaging materials from the food and beverage and e-retail companies.
The rising demand for bio-based adhesives is likely to provide huge opportunities for the market studied over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with robust demand from the end-user industries, such as packaging, transportation, electronics, construction, and furniture industry.
The market for adhesives and sealants is fragmented with the top five players accounting for almost 36% of the market. Some of the major players in the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, H.B. Fuller, Arkema Group, and Sika AG, amongst others.
Key Market Trends
Paper, Board, and Packaging Segment to Dominate the Market Demand
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Report
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Shifting Focus Toward Adhesive Bonding for Composite Materials
4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding VOC Emissions
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Adhesives Technology
5.1.1 Water-borne
5.1.1.1 Acrylic
5.1.1.2 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion
5.1.1.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Emulsion
5.1.1.4 Polyurethane Dispersion and CR (Chloroprene Rubber) Latex
5.1.1.5 Other Water-borne Adhesives
5.1.2 Solvent-borne
5.1.2.1 Chloroprene Rubber
5.1.2.2 Poly Acrylate (PA)
5.1.2.3 Styrenic Block Copolymers
5.1.2.4 Other Solvent-borne Adhesives
5.1.3 Reactive
5.1.3.1 Polyurethane
5.1.3.2 Epoxy
5.1.3.3 Cyanoacrylate
5.1.3.4 Modified Acrylic
5.1.3.5 Anaerobic
5.1.3.6 Silicone
5.1.3.7 Other Reactive Adhesives
5.1.4 Hot Melt
5.1.4.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
5.1.4.2 Styrenic Block Copolymers
5.1.4.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethane
5.1.4.4 Other Hot Melt Adhesives
5.1.5 Other Technologies
5.2 Sealant Product Type
5.2.1 Silicone
5.2.2 Polyurethane
5.2.3 Acrylic
5.2.4 Polyvinyl Acetate
5.2.5 Other Sealant Product Types
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Building and Construction
5.3.2 Paper, Board, and Packaging
5.3.3 Transportation
5.3.4 Woodworking and Joinery
5.3.5 Footwear and Leather
5.3.6 Healthcare
5.3.7 Electrical and Electronics
5.3.8 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.4.1.6 Australia & New Zealand
5.4.1.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.2.4 Rest of North America
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 AdCo (UK) Ltd.
6.4.3 Arkema Group (Bostik S.A.)
6.4.4 Artimelt AG
6.4.5 Ashland
6.4.6 Avery Dennison Corporation
6.4.7 Beardow Adams
6.4.8 Buhnen GmbH & Co. KG
6.4.9 CHEMENCE
6.4.10 DELO Industrial Adhesives
6.4.11 Dow
6.4.12 Dymax Corporation
6.4.13 Franklin International
6.4.14 General Sealants Inc.
6.4.15 H.B. Fuller Company
6.4.16 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
6.4.17 Hexcel Corporation
6.4.18 Huntsman International LLC
6.4.19 ITW Performance Polymers
6.4.20 Jowat SE
6.4.21 LINTEC Corporation (Mactac)
6.4.22 LORD Corporation
6.4.23 Mapei S.p.A.
6.4.24 Master Bond
6.4.25 merz+bentel
6.4.26 Paramelt B.V.
6.4.27 Permabond LLC
6.4.28 Pidilite Industries Ltd.
6.4.29 RPM International Inc.
6.4.30 Sashco, Inc.
6.4.31 Sika AG
6.4.32 The Soudal Group
6.4.33 TESA SE - A Beiersdorf Company
6.4.34 The Reynolds Company
6.4.35 Yokohama Industries Americas Inc.
6.4.36 UniSeal, Inc.
6.4.37 Wacker Chemie AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Rising Demand for Bio-based and Hybrid Adhesives
7.2 Other Opportunities
