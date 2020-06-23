Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release 23 June 2020 at 1.30 p.m.
Enedo Plc share capital reduction has been completed and registered
The share capital reduction resolved upon in the Extraordinary General Meeting on 25 February 2020 has been completed and registered in the trade register. The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved on the proposal of the Board of Directors to reduce the company’s registered share capital from EUR 15,000,000 with EUR 14,900,000 to EUR 100,000 and that the reduced amount of EUR 14,900,000 is transferred to the invested unrestricted equity fund.
Enedo
Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2019 the group´s revenue was EUR 43,3 million. Enedo has 394 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.enedopower.com
