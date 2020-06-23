Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release 23 June 2020 at 1.30 p.m.

Enedo Plc share capital reduction has been completed and registered

The share capital reduction resolved upon in the Extraordinary General Meeting on 25 February 2020 has been completed and registered in the trade register. The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved on the proposal of the Board of Directors to reduce the company’s registered share capital from EUR 15,000,000 with EUR 14,900,000 to EUR 100,000 and that the reduced amount of EUR 14,900,000 is transferred to the invested unrestricted equity fund.

ENEDO PLC

For further information please contact Mr. Vesa Leino, CEO, tel. +358 40 759 8956.

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

Enedo