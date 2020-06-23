Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Christmas Tree Market: Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global christmas tree market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.7% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.
Factors such as the decline in operating costs and increasing exploitation of unconventional reserves are expected to drive the market studied in the coming years. However, lack of investments in offshore oil & gas sector due to the downturn of the industry in mid-2014 along with increasing production from the United States onshore is expected to hinder the growth of the Christmas tree market, particularly in the offshore sector over the forecast period.
The onshore sector accounted for the largest share in the market in 2018, with the majority of the demand coming from the countries such as the United States and India.
A large number of discoveries in the South American countries, such as Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago have made the region into one of the leading regions in terms of discovery and has created ample opportunity for the christmas tree manufacturers.
North America to witness significant growth during the forecast period with the majority of the demand coming from the United States.
The global christmas tree market is fragmented. Some of the major companies include TechnipFMC PLC, Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger Limited, Dril-Quip Inc., and Worldwide Oilfield Machine.
Key Market Trends
Onshore Oil & Gas Sector to Dominate the Market
North America to Witness a Significant Growth
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Global Onshore and Offshore Active Rig Count of Major Countries
4.4 Onshore and Offshore CAPEX Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.5 Offshore CAPEX Forecast in USD billion by Region, till 2025
4.6 Brent Crude Oil & Henry Hub Spot Prices Forecast, till 2025
4.7 Historic and Production Forecast of Deepwater, Oil Sands and Crude from Deepwater in kb/d, till 2025
4.8 Key Upstream Projects for Investment Purposes
4.9 Recent Trends and Developments
4.10 Government Policies and Regulations
4.11 Market Dynamics
4.11.1 Drivers
4.11.2 Restraints
4.12 Supply Chain Analysis
4.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Horizontal Tree
5.1.2 Vertical Tree
5.2 Location of Deployment
5.2.1 Onshore
5.2.2 Offshore
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Norway
5.3.2.3 Russia
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 South America
5.3.3.1 Brazil
5.3.3.2 Argentina
5.3.3.3 Colombia
5.3.3.4 Rest of South America
5.3.4 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4.1 China
5.3.4.2 India
5.3.4.3 Indonesia
5.3.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 Iran
5.3.5.4 Nigeria
5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Co. Ltd
6.3.2 Worldwide Oilfield Machine
6.3.3 TechnipFMC plc
6.3.4 Baker Hughes Company
6.3.5 Schlumberger Limited
6.3.6 Aker Solutions
6.3.7 Dril-Quip Inc.
6.3.8 Shengji Group
6.3.9 INTERA Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
